'Overwatch' News: Pros Take a Quick Peek at Doomfist and Reveal His Strengths and Weaknesses

Facebook/OverwatchSEA "Overwatch" introduces new hero, Doomfist.

There is a lot to expect from the newest hero of "Overwatch" named Doomfist. He was recently introduced to the test servers, and many players have been spending their time to get to know Blizzard Entertainment's character. In a recent article, it was revealed that several "Overwatch" professional gamers actually had a few things to say about Doomfist.

First of all, Doomfist was previously reviewed by several publications that more or less agreed on the same thing: He does not need anyone's sympathy because in the first place, he does not ask for it. He's had a terribly traumatizing background, which only served to strengthen his ideals. Although he may come off as a tyrant who believes in nothing but survival is for the fittest, Doomfist has to have the skills to stand his ground against his enemies. Fortunately, if the power of his Rocket Punch is anything to go by, he is certainly one of the strongest in "Overwatch."

PC Gamer recently sat down with four "Overwatch" pros: Agilities and Hyped from Immortals, Danteh from Arc 6, and a Emongg, a free agent. According to them, the experience of having Doomfist means that players get the chance to be a melee hero with fluid and natural movements borne out of the character's innate versatility. As amazing as that sounds, Doomfist, like any other, has a weakness.

"I didn't really know what to do for a couple of hours until I got the hang of it. He's really punishing if you don't use his abilities correctly — if you randomly go in you'll just die. There's no getaway ability," said Danteh. Furthermore, they found that heroes like Pharah and Mercy can definitely counter him despite his strong abilities.

There are a lot of things to consider before using Doomfist in "Overwatch." To aid with that, Windows Central released a beginner's walkthrough, which details what to expect from the newest character in Blizzard Entertainment's flagship game title.