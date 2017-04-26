'Overwatch' News: Six New Maps in Development, Fans Putting Forth Their Suggestions for What These Should Be

"Overwatch" has been on the receiving end of strong support from its developers since it was launched a while back and that is still continuing, with game director Jeff Kaplan recently hinting that new maps are already being worked on.

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official websiteThree new maps may be released for 'Overwatch' this year

Kaplan has been no stranger to the game's official forums, and he dropped by them again to answer some questions players had about maps.

In a post, Kaplan shared that the developers are already working on a total of six new maps for the game.

Three of the maps have been described by Kaplan as standard offerings, ones suitable for quick play and competitive action. He added that these three maps are "looking likely for a release this year," though he did note that things may still change.

The three other maps are non-standard settings. Unlike with the standard maps, Kaplan did not share if these non-standard ones are also on track to be made available within the year.

Now that Kaplan has shared those interesting bits of information regarding what fans can expect in terms of new maps, they have also begun to put forth some suggestions for what they think these should be.

Redditor "DollarsAtStarNumber" requested that a Junkertown map be added, and judging by how much support it has gotten from other Redditors, it looks this is one that they would not mind seeing inside "Overwatch." Junkertown is a place located in the Australian Outback and it also served as home for Junkrat and Roadhog at some point.

Maps featuring the hometowns of other characters have also been suggested.

At this point, it is unclear if the maps in development align with some of the ones being suggested by fans, but that should be known sooner rather than later.

