'Overwatch' News, Update: Fan Cites Issue With How Game Runs on Nintendo Switch

Playoverwatch.com 'Overwatch's' Reaper may be getting some new skins

After years of waiting, people can finally see "Overwatch" played on the Nintendo Switch. However, it was pointed out that they should not get too excited about this, as an avid gamer cited issues with how the game was made to run on the console.

The said gamer explained that in order to get "Overwatch' to play on Switch's handheld component, he had to use a new app called Rainway which allowed the streaming of games from the PC to other devices that run DirectX 11. However, to be able to play the game, players should still have a mouse and keyboard connected since the console only acts as a second monitor.

The issue should not come as a surprise for fans. Earlier this year, "Overwatch" game director Jeff Kaplan admitted that they were not certain if the game could be played on the Nintendo Switch console. He took to Twitter to mention the issue and said: "Getting OW on the Switch is very challenging for us. But we're always open minded about exploring possible platforms."

Kaplan was recently interviewed about the issue and said they might have to revisit the game's performance and identify how the game can run on the console. "And also, it's already challenging right now maintaining three platforms and patching simultaneously, which is something that we've finally been able to achieve," he added.

Recently, game developer Blizzard also warned players not to hoard Loot Boxes as some players have been leaving them unopened in anticipation for upcoming updates. The game developer clarified that the contents of the Loot Boxes are generated when they are purchased and not when someone decides to open them. "Only those loot boxes that are earned or purchased after patch 1.13.0 is live and playable on your gaming platform will be eligible for the following improvements," explained Blizzard.