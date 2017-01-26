'Overwatch' News, Updates: Year of the Rooster Event Introduces 'Capture the Rooster' Brawl

The Chinese New Year is a momentous occasion celebrated around the globe. Blizzard Entertainment is not one to be left behind in such a huge festivity, and so the game developer launches its limited-time event for one of its renowned titles, "Overwatch."

"Overwatch" official website"Overwatch's" Year of the Rooster limited-time event runs from Jan. 24 to Feb. 13.

The Year of the Rooster seasonal event presents the world of "Overwatch" with a vibrant and festive feel. In line with the theme, the characters can get unique skins and customization that makes them in tune with the celebration. Players can get them randomly from loot boxes, but specific skins are available for in-game purchase as well. These cosmetic items will carry on even after the event ends.

What's even more interesting is that aside from the aesthetics, the title brings a new brawl "Capture the Rooster," which is inspired by the traditional "capture the flag." Game director Jeff Kaplan further talks about the game's newest mode in a video.

Kaplan mentioned it was difficult for the type of brawl to come to "Overwatch" as Blizzard initially thought of balancing out the characters to make things look fair. Ultimately, they decided to let the heroes be themselves and use their abilities freely.

To ensure the gameplay remains challenging, a few rules were included in "Capture the Rooster." There's a pick-up timer for the flag which resets when taking damage, which means a team needs to strategize instead of just using an overpowered mobility skill like Blink and Recall. Another is that the team's flag does not necessarily have to be in the base, adding to the tactics one can think of.

Kaplan also explained that the brawl is meant for fun and will be on arcade mode, although he is not ruling out the possibility of including it in competitive play in the future. "That's not saying it won't ever be a competitive mode. Maybe someday if we fine tune and iterate on it, it'll be great and we'll think about that way, but we're not even remotely thinking about that right now."

The Year of the Rooster event runs from Jan. 24 and will be ending by Feb. 13. Players will be able to collect the cosmetic items and experience a different kind of brawl for three weeks, so this is one that shouldn't be missed.