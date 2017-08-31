'Overwatch' Patch: On the New Modes and Character Balances

Blizzard Entertainment official website The next developer update for "Overwatch" will introduce the Deathmatch game mode.

As one of the most loved titles in the gaming community, "Overwatch" has received a lot of attention since it was first released last year. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, "Overwatch" has received a new patch with the headlining feature being the Deathmatch modes. The patch also sought to create more character balance as well as making sure that improvements are made on Roadhog's abilities despite the character's nerf disappointed some fans.

"Two new game modes have been added to the Arcade: Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch," Blizzard said in the game's patch notes. "In Deathmatch, eight players go head-to-head until one player scores 20 points. Players will earn 1 point whenever they land the final blow on an opponent and will lose 1 point whenever they die to environmental damage (ex: falling off a cliff) or self-inflicted damage. This scoring will be tracked in a brand-new scoreboard. The first player to 20 points wins!"

In contrast, the Team Deathmatch mode will have two teams of four players race for 30 points. Points are earned when gamers are able to land the final blow on their opponents. On the other hand, points will be deducted when they die of environmental causes and self-inflicted injuries.

Further reports also revealed that Roadhog's ability called Breather can now be used while the character is moving. The developers also threw in a bonus by making Roadhog take 50 percent less damage while using the aforementioned ability. Meanwhile, Junkrat also received some love from the "Overwatch" developers as he has been made strong enough to carry two Concussion Mines as well as increase the speed of his Ultimate. Orisa's Fusion Driver was also updated to make it 20 percent faster.

The "Overwatch" new patch is now available for those who have the game title on PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and Xbox One.