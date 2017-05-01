'Overwatch' Rumors: Audio Files Could Be Hinting at Two Distinct Themes for Upcoming Maps

Just as with new characters, "Overwatch" fans spend a lot of time trying to figure out which additional maps are also coming to the game, and some clues pertaining to these may have been pointed out recently.

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official websiteThree new maps may be released for 'Overwatch' this year

Over on Reddit, "OverwatchSarah" took the time to look through some older threads and found audio files of interest that other fans may want to listen to.

As the Redditor noted, some of the previously datamined sound files are now known to be associated with existing game elements, but there are still ones there that have remained seemingly unused up to this point.

The Redditor then goes on to speculate that some of the sound files may be for a space-themed or perhaps even an underwater map, while other fans have noted that a jungle map also seems to be a possibility.

Unsurprisingly, developers have yet to confirm that they are working on a space-themed, underwater or even a jungle-based map, but they are working on a few things.

Not too long ago, game director Jeff Kaplan took to the game's forums to share some interesting bits of information related to the maps that are being worked on currently for "Overwatch."

According to Kaplan, there are three maps in development right now that have already gone past the initial playtesting stage. Kaplan then described these as standard maps and added that all three are "likely" to be released this year, barring some significant changes.

Again, there is no clear indicator yet hinting at what these three maps will be, but details should be made available soon enough.

Lastly, Kaplan also mentioned that there are three more non-standard maps being developed, but a timeframe for when these may be released has not been provided thus far.

More news about the additional maps that are coming to "Overwatch" should be made available in the future.