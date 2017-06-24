'Overwatch' Rumors: Datamining Discoveries Hint at Return of 'Summer Games,' Lucioball Game Mode

Summer is here and there may be even better news for "Overwatch" players as the "Summer Games" event from last year may be set to make its return.

Fans recently took a look through the game's files again, and after a bit of searching, they managed to uncover some interesting things possibly pointing to upcoming releases.

First off, Redditor "DeadGirlDreaming" shared a new audio file. According to the Redditor, the new audio file could be a theme song for the "Summer Games" event, though there were other players who disagreed and noted that it sounded more like something that could be used for the winter time or possibly something space-themed.

Now, while there is some disagreement over what the recently discovered audio file could be used for, there were other things found that looked as though they will likely be used for a new "Summer Games" event.

Redditor "Elooohell" took a look through the PTR recently and found new statistics. The new statistics look like they will keep track of Goals, Interceptions and Saves.

Another Redditor, "EndlessDelta," also shared an image showing those same stats.

Due to these recent discoveries, there are now some "Overwatch" players guessing that this means the Lucioball game mode may be brought back, and if that is the case, then that likely means the "Summer Games" event will be going live once again.

It would not really be that surprising if the "Summer Games," and by extension Lucioball, made their returns this year.

During an interview earlier this year with some of the r/Overwatch Subreddit's moderators and Dennis Duhamel of ForceGaming, director Jeff Kaplan talked about how Year 2 of the game may be more about improving upon previous events. Kaplan even used the "Summer Games" and Lucioball as examples.

If the "Summer Games" event really is coming back, then players should hear more about it soon, especially since last year's edition went live around the start of August.

More news about new events coming to "Overwatch" should be made available soon.