'Overwatch' Rumors: Doomfist's Official Announcement May Just Be Days Away

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official website Doomfist may be joining 'Overwatch's' roster in the near future

"Overwatch" players have been anticipating and preparing for the arrival of the character expected to be known as Doomfist for a while now, and it finally seems as though developers are just about ready to release this roster addition.

For those who may have missed it, yet another in-storyline article went up on the game's official website not too long ago. It revealed some important details about the individual expected to go by the moniker of Doomfist.

First off, the article indicated that the current Doomfist's real name is Akande Ogundimu and apparently this individual may end up being a villain in the game.

Curiously, it seems as though the post talking about Ogundimu has been taken down, but not before members of the community could be excited by the revelations it delivered.

The post is obviously an essential one given that it contained such interesting revelations, but it may also be noteworthy for another reason.

Over on Reddit, "ArielleSweetSugar" laid out a timeline of events that highlighted how "Overwatch's" developers handled the release of Orisa and how that may impact the expected arrival of Doomfist.

As the Redditor pointed out, it seems that developers followed a pattern when it came to how they released bits of information released to Orisa, and that may be something they could do with Doomfist as well.

If the developers do adhere to that pattern, then the Redditor noted that Doomfist may go live in the PTR on July 13 followed by a full launch on Aug. 1, which just happens to be a Tuesday - the day of the week that developers have scheduled big releases for in the past.

It is an interesting theory for sure and one that many players will likely keep in mind as they eagerly await more Doomfist details.

More news about "Overwatch" and the additions set to be released for it should be made available soon.