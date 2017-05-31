'Overwatch' Rumors: Hammond the Next Hero? Fans Already Trying to Figure Out What This Character Is Like

"Overwatch's" developers have yet again dropped some interesting bits of information that included what seemed like the name of the game's next hero.

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official websiteIs Hammond the next hero coming to 'Overwatch?'

In a new post on the game's official website, developers again released an in-storyline article that caught the attention of many players.

What was so interesting about the article was that it shone the spotlight on a character named Hammond.

Hammond has apparently gone missing and it seems like this character may have crossed paths with Winston, a hero already in the game, at some point.

The character named Hammond appears to be a test specimen, and given the many references to gorillas in the post and this rumored roster member's possible association to Winston, many players have put forth the possibility that this addition could be a gorilla as well.

Other "Overwatch" players have other ideas, however.

Over on Reddit, players were already talking about the possibility that Hammond could be a smaller animal. This may not be a bad guess too, considering that Hammond is referred to as a "smaller test subject."

Furthermore, Redditor "nrsteiner" brought to light the fact that the first chimpanzee to make it to space was named Ham, which seemed like one more reason to think that this new character is not a gorilla.

The good news here is that players will not have to keep guessing for that much longer.

Just recently, game director Jeff Kaplan dropped by the PlayOverwatch Twitch channel and revealed that more hero details are "on the horizon," Game Rant reported.

Apart from the possible revelation of the game's next hero, the aforementioned article on the official website also referenced a Horizon Lunar Colony that is expected to be the next map released.

More details about the new additions that are coming to "Overwatch" should be made available in the near future.