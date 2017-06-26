'Overwatch' Rumors: Is Doomfist Finally Coming to the Game?

Perhaps no "Overwatch" post-launch addition has been as hyped up and eagerly anticipated thus far as the character known as Doomfist. And now, an observation made by some fans may be the clearest sign yet that this hero will indeed be coming soon.

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official websiteA new clue may be hinting at the upcoming introduction of Doomfist

To be more specific, the name of a recent Public Test Region patch released for the game reportedly contained the word "Doomfist."

Some players reportedly managed to find this Doomfist reference after the game crashed while in the PTR.

As PVP Live noted, the error logs that showed up when the game crashed in the PTR contained several bits of information, including the name of the PTR patch itself.

What was really interesting was that the name of the patch was supposedly "Overwatch – 1.1.3.0.0 Doomfist/Summer Games."

Now, it is important to note that the name of the patch has reportedly been updated in the aftermath of players finding that reference.

According to Redditor "oCrapaCreeper," a new PTR update was apparently rolled out and wiped away those Doomfist and "Summer Games" references, hinting that these were not supposed to be there in the first place.

Some fans did not buy that the Doomfist reference was placed there by accident, however. Instead, they suggested that this may just be part of the developers' elaborate reveal plans for Doomfist.

Other fans were a little more skeptical and indicated that the developers may just be messing around a bit here with the members of "Overwatch's" community by dropping Doomfist's name, even though the character itself may still have a long way to go from being ready.

In any case, it is expected that the game's next hero will be released sooner rather than later, but whether or not this character is Doomfist is still a matter waiting to be resolved.

More news about the different additions coming to "Overwatch" should be made available in the near future.