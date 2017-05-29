'Overwatch' Rumors: Newly Discovered Clues Pointing to Next Event, Golden Loot Boxes May Be Featured

"Overwatch" players may still be enjoying the Anniversary event, but that does not mean that they are not looking out for the next one already.

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official websiteThe next 'Overwatch' event may be the returning Summer Games

In a new post on Reddit, "ethanciavo" detailed a recent datamining effort that turned up some new findings that could be related to the next event.

First off, something known as "Event 7" was apparently in the game's files already. But that was not all. Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that "Event 7" featured "golden loot."

Digging deeper, dataminers found even more interesting items that included references to Golden Loot Boxes and even textures for them.

Players have wasted no time trying to figure out what "Event 7" may be and how Golden Loot Boxes may be related to it.

One popular suggestion drawing plenty of support from other players on the Subreddit is that "Event 7" may be none other than the returning Summer Games.

As PVP Live pointed out, "Event 7" being the Summer Games may even explain the Golden Loot Boxes as these could be referring to the gold medals that are typically awarded to competing athletes.

Furthermore, game director Jeff Kaplan even mentioned during a recent interview with r/Overwatch Subreddit moderators and Dennis Duhamel of ForceGaming that Year 2 of the game may be more about refining past events.

If so, then the Summer Games really may be coming back soon, and when it does, perhaps one of the refinements Kaplan hinted at is related in some way to those recently discovered Golden Loot Boxes.

There is no telling what those Golden Loot Boxes may contain at the moment, though the way they look certainly seems to suggest that they may hold some coveted items.

In any case, players will likely have to wait a while longer before they can find out about the next event coming to "Overwatch." And in the meantime, they can keep on enjoying the Anniversary event.