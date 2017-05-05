'Overwatch' Rumors: Signs Pointing To A Possible Anniversary Event May Have Been Discovered Recently

The first anniversary of "Overwatch's" official release is fast approaching, and given how popular this game has become, it would seem that some kind of celebration is in order.

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official websiteRumors are hinting that an anniversary event could go live soon inside 'Overwatch'

For now, the developers are staying quiet with regards to whether or not they do have something planned for the upcoming anniversary. But some fans have done some digging recently and they have found several things that could be worth noting.

First off, a recent post from Redditor "Julian813" noted that some playlists found on the RU and EU YouTube channels of the game were apparently updated not too long ago, though the new videos added are not available for viewing yet, so it is still unclear what they could be for.

Given the timing of when these playlists were updated, some fans are starting to think that the developers may be laying the groundwork for whatever it is that they are planning for the aforementioned anniversary.

So, what could the anniversary event bring to "Overwatch?"

Also recently, YouTuber "Hammeh" took a look through the recent PTR patch released for the game and discovered some things.

According to this datamining effort, there may be a new event held for the game's first anniversary and it may feature some additional items including emotes, voice lines and even skins. New versions of maps may also be made accessible as part of this upcoming event.

Developers deciding to hold an event for the first anniversary of the game's release probably would not be that surprising given that quite a few events have been held already.

This month of May could turn out to be a big one for the game and players may not have to wait for that much longer to see exactly what the developers have in mind.

More news about "Overwatch" should be made available soon.