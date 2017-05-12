'Overwatch' Rumors: Start and End Dates for Anniversary Event May Already Be Known

Rumors have consistently hinted that an Anniversary event will be taking place soon inside "Overwatch," and recently, more clues related to this may have just been spotted.

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official website'Overwatch's' Anniversary-themed event may feature some special Loot Boxes

According to the website TrueAchievements, their scanners have been able to locate some items of interest related to this rumored event.

Apparently, new Anniversary Loot Boxes are coming to the game.

Spread out across these special Loot Boxes are "more than 100 Anniversary goodies," according to the description included. Among the new items players may be able to acquire are cosmetic items, emotes, highlight intros, player icons, sprays, victory poses, voice lines and those highly coveted character skins.

On top of that, the description also contains one more detail that players will want to know about, as it notes that the Anniversary-themed Loot Boxes will be made available up until June 5.

June 5 could very well be the end date of this Anniversary event, and as for when it will start, players over on Reddit are already putting forth their best guesses.

Redditor "AGenericCow" took the time to look back and examine what the developers did with past "Overwatch" occasions in order to come up with a possible start date for the Anniversary event. After doing so, the Redditor hinted that May 16 could be when the Anniversary event officially gets underway.

Other Redditors are guessing that the event will also start on May 16, giving players just a little under three weeks to obtain as many of those special Loot Boxes as they can.

For now, the aforementioned details remain unconfirmed, but the event itself may already be. Over on Twitter, the game's official account responded to a fan asking about the Anniversary event's start date by sharing that timing details for it have not been provided yet.

More details about the rumored "Overwatch" Anniversary event should be made available soon.