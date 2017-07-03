'Overwatch' Rumors: 'Summer Games' Event Really May Be Coming Back, Learn More About What It May Feature

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official website The 'Summer Games' event may be set to go live once again inside 'Overwatch'

More clues are pointing to the possibility of the "Summer Games" starting up again inside "Overwatch," and it could be an event players will not want to miss.

First off, there were new hints unearthed recently that again pointed to the eventual re-launch of the "Summer Games."

Over on Reddit, "crystallinespark99" shared two particularly interesting items. The first of these is said to be the logo for the returning event - and it certainly looks legitimate. The other item shared by the Redditor is a supposed hero spray for Season 6 that could be pointing to when the patch carrying the revamped "Summer Games" will go live.

Again, this is far from the first time that data miners found clues in the game's files that indicated that the "Summer Games" will return.

Previously discovered clues even seemed to be getting at what "Overwatch" players can expect to see from the rumored event when it does go live.

For instance, just a little under two weeks ago, Redditor "Elooohell" went through the files and found references to goals, saves and interceptions. "Elooohell" and other players who commented on the discoveries immediately began to connect the dots and surmised that these must mean Lucioball will be brought back as well.

On top of that, Redditor "ethanciavo" also found indicators that numerous characters are set to receive new cosmetic items. Orisa and Sombra are apparently expected to get four cosmetics each, while Ana may be given three.

Cosmetic items made available during last year's edition of the "Summer Games" included specially designed skins, sprays, emotes, highlight intros, victory poses and even player icons, so additions in line with those may be released this time around as well.

More news about the rumored return of the "Summer Games" event and any other notable additions coming to "Overwatch" should be made available in the near future.