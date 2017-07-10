'Overwatch' Rumors: 'Summer Games' Items Discovered via Datamining, Additions for Doomfist Among Them

Playoverwatch.com 'Overwatch's' Doomfist may be getting new cosmetic items soon

The long wait for Doomfist to be added to "Overwatch" finally came to an end recently. And now, it looks like developers have already started to fully integrate this new character into the game.

Similar to the other characters in the game, Doomfist will be getting his share of cosmetic items, and apparently, a new set is already coming soon.

Redditor "DocterrificDoc," who prefers to be credited as "Zenofy," went through the game's files and uncovered some Doomfist-related findings.

After digging around the files, the Redditor shared that the newest member of the roster is supposedly set to receive four cosmetic items courtesy of an upcoming event.

That event in question is none other than the rumored returning "Summer Games."

The Redditor then speculated that the cosmetic items to be added for Doomfist could include a common voice line and spray, a rare icon and possibly an epic or even legendary skin.

"Overwatch" players who still prefer to use other older members of the roster do not have to worry about their favorites missing out since the reportedly returning "Summer Games" event is also expected to bring new goodies for them.

Not too long ago, Redditor "ethanciavo" also took the time to look through the files and found that other characters are looking set to get new cosmetics as well.

As seen in the Redditor's findings, Orisa and Sombra are apparently set to also receive four cosmetic items each. Ana, another character added post-launch, is supposedly expected to get three new cosmetics.

Hanzo, Junkrat, Lucio, McCree, Mercy, Reaper, Soldier: 76, Widowmaker and Zarya may be getting two additional items, while Bastion, D.Va, Genji, Mei, Pharah, Reinhardt, Symmetra, Torbjorn, Tracer, Winston and Zenyatta may receive one each.

There is still no known date for when the rumored "Summer Games" event may begin, so "Overwatch" players will just have to stay tuned if they want to find out if new cosmetics are indeed coming their way.