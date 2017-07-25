'Overwatch' Rumors: Two New Game Modes Coming With 'Summer Games' Event?

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official website 'Summer Games' is rumored to be the next event that will go live inside 'Overwatch'

Following the release of the latest hero Doomfist, "Overwatch's" developers are expected to hold another in-game event.

While confirmation is still lacking at this point, recent rumors have hinted that the next event that could go live may be the returning "Summer Games."

Several data-miners have already found references to the "Summer Games" over the past few weeks, and these made it seem as though its return is a foregone conclusion.

Still, new datamining finds are hinting that this year's version of the "Summer Games" may be different from what players got before.

In a new post on Reddit, "pyth0nix" shared some new audio clips that sound more ominous than what would seem to be needed for athletic exhibitions. The Redditor even hinted that these audio clips may be used for a brawl of some kind.

What is interesting is that one of the clips still includes that distinct melody often used for sporting events, making it seem like this brawl really may be featured once the "Summer Games" event returns to "Overwatch."

If developers do decide to include a new brawl, that could then mean that the returning event will feature two additional modes instead of one, as Redditor "LithiumEnergy" speculated.

The other mode is expected to be Lucioball, and as "LithiumEnergy" pointed out, references to it have already been found in the files.

As can be seen in this post from "Elooohell," different statistics including "goals," "interceptions" and "saves" were found in the files, and those definitely seem like they are for Lucioball.

Unless the developers are looking to introduce a new kind of sports-themed game mode to replace Lucioball, there may be a chance that the 2017 edition of the "Summer Games" will include more features.

More news about the upcoming events that will go live inside "Overwatch" should be made available soon.