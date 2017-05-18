'Overwatch' Season 4 Update: Current Season End Date, Off-Season Revealed

The current season of "Overwatch" Competitive Play is nearing its end. Interestingly, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the exact date and time that this season will conclude. Add to this the details the studio unveiled regarding the off-season.

YouTube/PlayOverwatch The current season of "Overwatch" is expected to end on May 28.

As announced on the official forum site of "Overwatch," the fourth season is expected to end come May 28 at 8 p.m. EDT. It was the game's very own principal designer Scott Mercer who made the announcement. He also went to reveal that the off-season will be shorter compared to how it was before.

Off-season in the game refers to the window in between two official seasons. The studio did not reveal the exact timeline for the upcoming off-season, but they promised to bring the next season at an earlier date. Additionally, the video game company is set to introduce a timer that will work as the season near its ends.

In the past, "Overwatch" director Jeff Kaplan revealed some key information about the fifth season. He iterated that they plan to have it launched in the early weeks of June. Many believe that it is likely to arrive on June 1. Given the end date of the current season, it is safe to say that players only have two weeks to wait before the new one officially starts.

In related "Overwatch" news, Forbes noted that it is time for Blizzard to introduce permanent loot items to the game. Basically, the publication suggested that event-themed items should still exist even if a particular event ends. This will be a huge boost to the game's popularity if such a mechanic will be introduced along with the anniversary event of the game.

Reports have it that Blizzard is working on an "Overwatch" event that will commemorate the game's first birthday. Although the specifics about it remain a mystery, it cannot be denied that the studio will introduce tons of exciting stuff. These could be anything from in-game rewards to special items to bonus skins.