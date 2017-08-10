'Overwatch' Summer Event 2017: Beach Skins and Sports Costumes Now Up for Grabs

"Overwatch" Summer Games 2017 has arrived, and new event-exclusive skins, poses, and all sorts of goodies came with it as one of the game's top seasonal events makes its return this year.

Overwatch official website The "Overwatch" Summer Games event is back this year featuring new sports themed customization options for all characters.

While fancy new skins and poses are a given, the "Overwatch" Summer Games also bring in the return of a gameplay mode that's been a hit with the fans since last year's event. Lúcioball, a 3v3 contest with rules similar to soccer, makes a return this year — this time with a new map.

"Hit the pitch and go for the gold...or just relax and have some fun!" Blizzard wrote in their tweet announcing the start of the games on Wednesday, Aug. 9. With this, the company brings in a new map that looks like a take on the Sydney Olympics field taken to the future, in addition to the Brazil-inspired arena from last year's games.

For players looking to earn achievements from the otherwise casual 3v3 map, the Copa Lúcioball is a ladder version of the Summer Games map complete with placement tiers, skill level brackets and leaderboards, according to Engadget.

The main draw of the Summer Games, however, are the skins. Beach-themed skins make their debut this year, starting with Soldier: 76, who dresses down to a beach shirt, grill apron and sandals over socks.

Players also have a chance to earn the sports-themed skins that they have missed out on from last year, as they make a return for the Summer Games 2017. This time, those looking to complete their collection can use the in-game currency to buy up the missing pieces before the event ends on Monday, Aug. 28.

The 2017 Summer Games collectibles are generally worth thrice the 2016 items. For example, Legendary Skins for this year are worth 3,000 credits each, compared to the 1,000 credits needed to collect one of last year's Legendary Costumes, as Gamespot notes.

The video below gives a brief summary of the "Overwatch" Summer Games 2017 limited-time event, which is already underway since Tuesday, Aug. 8.