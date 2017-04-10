'Overwatch' To Be Released for Nintendo Switch? Game Director Explains Possibility

Blizzard Entertainment's multiplayer first-person shooting video game, "Overwatch," is not coming to Nintendo Switch - for now, at least.

Blizzard EntertainmentScreenshot of the Dorado map from 'Overwatch.'

In an interview with Express Online, game director Jeff Kaplan shared that even though no plans for "Overwatch's" Nintendo Switch release are concrete as of the moment, this does not mean that they are already ruling out that possibility in the future.

"Just because we're not on a platform right now, it doesn't mean we won't reconsider it in the future, so we stay aware of all these things," Kaplan explained.

The director also said that getting "Overwatch" available for the Nintendo Switch would be very challenging on their part, but their team will always be open to the possibility of exploring different and new platforms.

Kaplan's announcement was made in connection with an "Overwatch" update that is arriving April 11.

He also explained that adding a fourth platform, such as the Nintendo Switch, for "Overwatch" will be too much work for their team which needs to conform the game to the unique ecosystem and spec requirement of each console or platform.

"It's already challenging right now maintaining three platforms and patching simultaneously, which is something that we've finally been able to achieve," Kaplan tells the media outlet, adding that he is proud of his teammates who so far have been able to develop a patch simultaneously for "Overwatch's" current available platforms - the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The game director also clarified that their patches will first be rolled out to PCs, then later on to Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

"A lot of that is because you're working with Microsoft and Sony, and you want to be compliant to their ecosystems," Kaplan explained.

As of the moment, "Overwatch" gaming fans are anticipating the major update that is going to be rolled out this Tuesday, which will also reveal more details about a new uprising event.