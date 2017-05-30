'Overwatch' Update: Blizzard to Fix Accidental Reinhardt Glitch

Like any other game out there, Blizzard Entertainment's hit shooter game "Overwatch" is also plagued with glitches and bugs. Interestingly, the studio is set to resolve a nerf issue concerning one of the popular tank heroes in the game, Reinhardt. Here is everything about it in a nutshell.

YouTube/PlayOverwatch Blizzard recently revealed that the nerf Reinhardt acquired in "Overwatch" was accidental.

Ever since the studio introduced the anniversary event of "Overwatch," fans have not been happy about the way the aforementioned character works. That is because the update, which brought the event, changed the hero's entire hit power to an unacceptable one. The video game company realized this and revealed to the community that the nerf was nothing but an accident from their part.

According to Bleeding Cool, the issue with Reinhardt is that he only registers his mighty hammer swing in the middle part of the screen. Thus, it seemed like the character had been nerfed. As a result, he became a liability on the battlefield, almost rendering him useless.

The lead engineer of "Overwatch," Bill Warnecke, quickly went online and clarified that the nerf was not supposed to be there. Hence, he and his team will do their best to resolve the issue immediately. Unfortunately for the studio, this is not the only problem they are facing in the current event of the game.

GameSpot reported that "Overwatch" players are complaining about the way the video game company developed the loot box items in the current event. It appears that a tremendous amount of credits is required to acquire these, which is way more compared to previous events. It is safe to say that this is by far the most expensive event in the history of the game.

Interestingly, game director Jeff Kaplan recognized the feedback they have been getting from the "Overwatch" community. Although he did not specify a significant change or fix, he ensured that the development team will take a look at it. "We are listening," he exclaimed.