'Overwatch' Update: Blizzard to Slow Down Release Pace of New Heroes

If there is one thing that always keeps the momentum in "Overwatch" going, it is the release of new heroes. Over the course of the game's existence, Blizzard Entertainment has been successful in releasing interesting characters who are accompanied by compelling stories. Apparently, though, in the near future, this process will undergo a bit of a change.

YouTube/PlayOverwatch "Overwatch" will slow down the process of releasing new heroes in the future.

According to PVPLive, the director of "Overwatch," Jeff Kaplan, revealed how he and his team plan to release new characters to the game. He iterated that constant addition of heroes is not something that they see as a necessity.

"We don't have a specific number of heroes in mind," he explained.

In an interview with PCGamer, Kaplan said that they plan to slow down the process of adding new heroes to the game. He noted that, unlike other titles, "Overwatch" embraces the idea of hero switching; hence, players need to be frequently aware of every hero — be it new or old — in every match. Kaplan went on to add how their title is different from other multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, as "Overwatch" does not cultivate the concept of "hero locking."

It holds true that each hero in the game offers unique mechanics, one that is totally different from other characters. This is why it is important for the studio to install different concepts for each hero, especially the new ones. Otherwise, it is likely for some of these characters to look and feel similar. Obviously, this will defy the overall purpose of the developers from the get-go.

Kaplan, however, guaranteed the community that they have a lot of "amazing ideas for heroes." These ideas will reportedly help Blizzard offer both "unique gameplay and backstories," which would perfectly fit the concept they have developed for "Overwatch." This is just simply a matter of quality over quantity. Besides, for players, it is way better to see a nicely developed character than a rushed one.