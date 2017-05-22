'Owlboy' Latest News: Game to Have Nintendo Switch Version

"Owlboy" is one of the many platformers coming out of indie studios for the Steam store, but it quickly set itself apart as a favorite of 2D game fans. The studio behind the hit platformer, D-Pad Studio, has just confirmed that the game will be coming out for the Nintendo Switch.

Facebook/DPadStudioA promo image of "OwlBoy" as the cover photo on D-Pad Studio's official Facebook page.

Fans who have been clamoring for a console release of "Owlboy" will be ecstatic to hear that the well-loved game will have a Nintendo Switch version soon, as revealed in a YouTube show produced by Nintendo. "The Cat Mario Show," a YouTube series on Nintendo's official channel, made the announcement that "Owlboy" will be coming to Nintendo's newest console, according to Comicbook.

The first version of "Owlboy" was first released for the PC through the Steam store in 2016, but it has been in development long before that. D-Pad Studio has been working on the game since 2007 until it has finally put together a release version last year, according to Gamespot.

In the game, players take on the role of Otus, who is the "Owlboy" referred to in the title of the game. A roving band of evil sky pirates threatened to invade Otus' village, and it's up to him to save the inhabitants from the marauders. His ability to fly is absolutely needed to navigate the tricky landscape that characterizes the game's intricate levels.

Other characters are also introduced as the story progresses, and Otus can call on their unique abilities to help him take the battle to the sky pirates. The game also features memorable boss fights, and Otus must use his ability to fly to carry his allies with him in some of the harder stages of the game.

The video below is the release trailer of "Owlboy," highlighting the game design of the critically acclaimed platformer title.