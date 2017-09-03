'Oxenfree' News: Indie Mystery Coming to Nintendo Switch

Indie hit "Oxenfree" which is a game that's part mystery thriller, part teenager coming-of-age story, has been confirmed for release on the Nintendo Switch. Developer Night School Studio also hinted at a unique gameplay mode for the handheld.

"Oxenfree" is limited to a single player mode, but the game has put its best foot forward with its story about Alex, a smart and somewhat wayward teenager who gets stuck with her stepbrother, Jonas, in the one of the spookiest locations possible — a decommissioned military island with a haunted past.

Coming over for an overnight party, Alex, Jonas and friends go on a whim to a beach closed off to outsiders, and that's when things get complicated. "You unwittingly open a ghostly rift spawned from the island's cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you've unleashed is up to you," the game's summary on their website read.

Players will get to enjoy the challenges presented by the game as the main characters try to discover the mystery of the military base, all while making hard choices that can change the course of friendships. The acclaimed indie title is already out there for a majority of the platforms — iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Now, Night School Studio is looking to cover all bases as they teased an upcoming version for the Nintendo Switch as well, which they hinted in Morse code via their Twitter post on Friday, Sep. 1. The cryptic post simply translates to "Coming soon," as cracked by Engadget, and it is accompanied by a photo of the game running on a Nintendo Switch with the words "hello, is anybody there?" up top.

The video below shows a few scenes from "Oxenfree" as highlighted in their launch trailer. The game is coming to the Nintendo Switch on a date to be revealed in the coming days, probably when PAX starts this weekend in Seattle.