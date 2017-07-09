'Ozark' Premiere Date, Spoilers: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney Star in Upcoming Netflix Original Crime-Drama Series

Facebook/netflix A screenshot from the upcoming Netflix original crime series, “Ozark,” featuring Jason Bateman as main protagonist, Marty Byrde.

Jason Bateman's Netflix original crime series "Ozark" is coming this month, and a new 40-minute holiday teaser has just been released by the popular streaming site.

The teaser, which is set to "America is Beautiful," shows a deceptively idyllic view of Marty Byrde's (Bateman) family. However, the truth is that their life is anything but idyllic.

"Ozark" tells the story of a family caught in the dark and dangerous world of drug-money laundering. Although it starts out as a seemingly typical family drama about an ordinary American family, the domestic stasis is soon broken by the discovery of two very crucial secrets.

When Marty, a financial analyst living a quiet life in the suburbs of Chicago, uncovers secrets from the past, he is driven into making the life-changing decision of relocating his entire family to the tourist-driven community of Ozark in rural Missouri.

Leaving behind their lives among the more familiar skyscrapers of their old place, the Byrde family will be put through the wringer as the series goes on to explore capitalism, complicated family dynamics, and survival.

One of these secrets involves Marty's wife, Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), who is a former political campaign coordinator who may have gotten involved in more shady stuff that she can handle. She has been described as being presently depressed and as a character that is either bossed around or made into a subject of pity.

The other secret is one that drives the overall plot and is best revealed as the viewers start watching the show. There is also the fact that Ozark's local economy seems to be driven by a number of shady business dealings. How will this truth about what they thought was their final sanctuary affect Marty and his family?

"Ozark" was created by Bill Dubuque, who will also serve as executive producer alongside Chris Mundy and Bateman. The series is produced by Aggregate in association with Media Rights Capital. The 10 one-hour episodes of the first season are scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 21, on Netflix.

Those who are interested can watch a trailer for the upcoming series below.