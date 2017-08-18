'Ozark' Receives Season 2 Renewal From Netflix; Jason Bateman Teases What to Expect

Facebook/OzarkNetflix 'Ozark' will return for a second season on Netflix.

"Ozark," the crime drama thriller that premiered on Netflix in July, has officially been given a season 2 renewal order.

The success of "Ozark" is certainly apparent in Netflix's decision to renew the series for another season less than a month after it was first released. For those who are unaware, "Ozark" stars Jason Bateman as financial advisor Marty Byrde who launders money for a drug cartel. Laura Linney stars as his wife, Wendy.

Bateman also serves as an executive producer on the show and has directed the first two episodes of season 1 as well as its last two airings. The first season consisted of nine episodes, which is one less than the 10-episode second season Netflix recently ordered.

As fans may recall, Del (Esai Morales) died before the first season concluded, but Bateman insists that the Byrde family will be facing more problems in the next cycle.

"Now that Del is gone, the assumption is that another lieutenant would come into town to oversee this larger portion of money that I'm charged to wash," Bateman told Rotten Tomatoes in an interview. "The riverboat casino would be able to handle that and then some. And probably that means that Marty's obstacles are going to take the shape of unions and perhaps some St. Louis or Kansas City mob, which is actually pretty formidable."

Bateman further teased the involvement of more prominent figures in society. "Politicians and bureaucrats and land management and zoning rights and all those kinds of things that take a lot of bribery, coercion," he said.

As for Wendy, she made the decision to return to the Ozarks at the end of season 1, and Bateman revealed that the couple is on a path to reconciliation. He teased that they are getting along in terms of their criminal actions, but their romantic relationship may take a while to repair.

"Ozark" season 2 does not have a release date yet.