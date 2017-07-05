'Ozark' Release Date News: Trailer Reveals More of Jason Bateman's Darker Side [VIDEO]

Netflix has recently released another teaser for "Ozark." The new drama series, which will launch on Friday, July 21, is expected to unveil a darker side to Jason Bateman, who is used to playing good guy roles in his career.

YouTube/Netflix Jason Bateman unleashes his dark side on "Ozark" on Netflix this July.

In "Ozark," however, Bateman will not play it safe when his character, Marty Byrde, goes on the run. Byrde works as a financial advisor to Del (Esai Morales), a Mexican drug lord. However, Byrde makes one bad decision with his client's money, thus losing Del's trust.

Now, the family man has also endangered the life of his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney) and children, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz). Together, the Byrde family hide out in the resort town of Ozark in Missouri. How long will they survive a life in hiding?

As the newest teaser suggests, it will not be easy for the Byrdes even as "Ozark" appears to be an inconspicuous place. Images of a dead body and Linney scrubbing blood on her arms while Bateman cries alone in the woods indicate there are danger and threats ahead for the family.

"Ozark" will unfold in 10 episodes on Netflix when it launches. Bateman assured viewers that the show will have its rightful conclusion at the end of season 1. "We finish the movie," Bateman told Entertainment Weekly. Regardless of the fate of the show's renewal, Bateman said plot development will be one full blow. "We're not saving some for next year," he said.

Bill Dubuque ("The Accountant") developed "Ozark" for the streaming platform. The show will also star Jason Butler Harner (Roy Petty), Christopher James Baker (Boyd Langmore), Marc Menchaca (Russ Langmore), McKinley Belcher III (Agent Trevor Evans) and Kevin L. Johnson (Sam Dermody). Check out the latest America-themed teaser in the video below.