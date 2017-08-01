'Ozark' Renewed or Canceled: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney Talk Season 2 Chances on Netflix

Will Netflix renew "Ozark" for a second season? Stars Jason Bateman (Marty Byrde) and Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde) discuss the show's chances on Netflix.

Facebook/OzarkNetflix "Ozark" on Netflix stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a couple involved with a drug cartel.

"Ozark" launched 10 episodes on the streaming site on Friday, July 21. For now, it might be too early to say that the show will be back given that viewers might have yet to discover the drama series on Netflix. But Bateman, as the show's director, revealed there are already plans for season 2.

Speaking with Indiewire, Bateman said that Marty's next logical step would be to work with Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and the Snells — Jacob (Peter Mullan) and Darlene (Lisa Emery). The planned riverboat casino that was discussed in the first season's final episode should be set.

But with $50 million to wash in the money laundering scheme, Marty will expectedly encounter more challenges.

"We're going to have some bad guys that are probably wearing ties next year as opposed to blue jeans," Bateman said.

Bateman, however, is not assuming that Netflix will grant "Ozark" a second season renewal. If that doesn't happen, the actor and director said he is satisfied with how the show's debut turned out.

"There's not some obnoxious cliffhanger," he told the publication. "[Showrunner Chris Mundy] chose to wrap everything up in a pretty subtle way."

Linney, on the other hand, told Entertainment Weekly that as far as she knows, the writers of "Ozark" have not started work on the second season simply because Netflix has not given the green light yet.

The actress, however, said that she is eager to return and work on another season. But like her co-star, Linney said that "Ozark" ended on a satisfying note, should Netflix decide not to renew the show.

"Ozark" centers on a family forced to live in a resort town in Missouri to preserve their life or else a drug cartel will kill them off. The show also stars Josh Randall (Bruce Liddell), Jordana Spiro (Rachel Garrison), Esai Morales (Del) and Michael Mosley (Pastor Mason Young).