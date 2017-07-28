'Ozark' Star Jason Bateman Roasted by Longtime Friend Jennifer Aniston During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Jason Bateman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony quickly made a comedic turn as longtime friend Jennifer Aniston hilariously roasted the actor.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jason Bateman is the lead actor and director of Netflix's "Ozark."

Bateman finally received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 26. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce awarded the actor with the 2,616th star and the event was attended by close friends such as Aniston and her husband, "The Leftover's" Justin Theroux, as well as Will Arnett who worked with Bateman on the show "Arrested Development."

E! News reported that Aniston made a touching speech about Bateman and hilariously joked about their long friendship. During the speech, Aniston spoke about the length of time Bateman has been in the industry beginning with 1982's "Little House on the Prairie" all the way up to the 48-year-old actor's upcoming series "Ozark." The "Friends" actress declared that Bateman has been in the industry for 35 years.

"One thing has proven itself to be true and that is having longevity in this business is not easy. Especially starting out as a child actor. Usually that's a story that doesn't always end well." Aniston said, which was followed by a joke, "When I actually met Jason it was kind of looking like it could go either way."

Aniston also recalled the time they went on a New Year's ski trip together where Bateman pranked the vacationers and scared them with his crazy antics. Eventually, the actress honored her friend by describing how hard working Bateman is and what it's like to be his friend.

"The part that I'm really the luckiest, that I get to witness as his friend, is Jason Bateman the husband, the fantastic father, the dear friend and as we lovingly call him: Grandpa."

Bateman will star in the upcoming Netflix series, "Ozark," a show that he describes to be his most "intense" work.