'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Release Date, News: How Timing Affected People in Front and Behind the Camera

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" was the sequel that nobody asked for, given the lukewarm reception to the first movie. Now that it is already slated to arrive in 2018, there are certain personalities who couldn't join the second installment due to a simple issue — timing.

(Photo: Facebook/pacificrimmovie) Promotional banner for "Pacific Rim: Uprising."

For starters, Charlie Hunnam, who played as the protagonist Raleigh Becket in the first film, couldn't reprise his role due to scheduling conflicts, Den of Geek has learned. He mentioned he was already invested in another film which he couldn't let go.

"I was already really, really invested in doing 'Papillion,'" Hunnam explained. The film revolved around the story of French prison escapee Henri "Papillion" Charriere, and he already made prior commitments for it.

Hunnam further explained that after Legendary Entertainment decided to make the sequel, he explained that the timing wouldn't allow him despite being in a contract. When he spoke to former Legendary chairman Thomas Tull, they understood his predicament and generously let him go, making everything amicable.

It's not just Hunnam who's not present in the film. Guillermo del Toro, who was the director of the first movie, opted to produce it instead. It was also the same case of timing where he wanted to do another film, Collider has learned.

His heart was already set to make the sequel, but due to Legendary being sold to China, it had to be postponed, and he didn't want that. "They said, 'We've gotta wait nine months' and I said, 'I'm not waiting nine months, I'm shooting a movie,' and I went and shot [The Shape of Water] and we chose Steven DeKnight," del Toro said.

It's a shame that the two won't be coming back, but that didn't stop filming. Actor John Boyega tweeted a photo showing that the movie is done ahead of schedule, so everything is smooth sailing until it releases.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" arrives in cinemas on Feb. 23, 2018.