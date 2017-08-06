'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Release Date News: Universal Pictures Bumps Premiere to March 2018

Facebook/pacificrimmovie 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' will premiere on March 23.

Jaeger fans will have to wait a while longer before seeing the giant robots in action once again, as Universal Pictures has moved the release date of "Pacific Rim: Uprising," the sequel to 2013's "Pacific Rim."

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" was originally slated to premiere on Feb. 23 next year, but its release date has been pushed back a month, Deadline reported. Universal did not reveal the reasoning behind this decision, but its new release date puts it in direct competition with Lionsgate's "Robin Hood" starring Jamie Foxx. A week later, Warner Bros.' "Ready Player One" directed by Steven Spielberg will debut.

The 2013 film, which was a surprise hit, starred Charlie Hunnam in the lead as Jaeger pilot Raleigh Becket. The sequel, however, will not see Hunnam's return. Instead, it will star John Boyega of "Star Wars" fame as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost. It can be recalled that Stacker perished in "Pacific Rim," as he gave his life to save the world.

Boyega is joined by fellow "Pacific Rim" newcomers Scott Eastwood and Jing Tian. Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman are reprising their roles as Mako Mori, Dr. Newton Geiszler and Dr. Hermann Gottlieb, respectively.

In July, Legendary released its first teaser for the sequel. It was titled "Join the Jaeger Uprising" and asked the question, "What is a Jaeger?" before outlining what makes the robotic machine.

"A Jaeger is the pinnacle of human invention," a soothing robotic voice narrates. "When the monsters came, we did not wait for heroes to fall from the sky and save us. We saved ourselves. Innovation is our superpower. What is a Jaeger? It's you, times a thousand. Tall as a mountain, with a beating heart that burns as bright as the sun."

The clip showcases the giant robots themselves, along with the many weapons and capabilities that accompany them. At the end of the teaser, Boyega's character looks directly at the camera and encourages viewers to "join the Jaeger uprising" before showing him controlling his own.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" is now slated to hit cinemas on March 23, 2018.

Watch the teaser below: