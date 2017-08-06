'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Release Date, Plot News: Sequel Will Feature Upgraded Jaegers

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" will feature upgraded Jaegers and a different way of fighting Kaijus. This is according to actor John Boyega who plays one of the main characters in the upcoming film.

Speaking with IGN, Boyega said that not only are the Jaegers "much more swift," but their enemies have gotten "more intelligent." The Precursors, as well as the Kaijus, now have other ways of doing things.

Boyega plays the role of Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba's character, Stacker Pentecost, who was featured in the previous film. Jake lost his father in the Battle of the Breach where humanity's last remaining Jaegers successfully collapsed the portal used by the Kaijus to attack Earth.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" takes place 10 years following that battle. Having been vindicated, the Jaeger program has become the most powerful global defense force in human history.

According to Boyega, Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) was also killed following the final battle. While it is unknown if this was an honest mistake or not, Hunnam's character appears to be missing from the sequel's cast despite the first film showing that he survived.

But while Raleigh may be gone, the Jaegers are not and Boyega said the new models are far swifter from the lumbering Marks 1–4. They are also retrofitted with newer weapons which make them capable of tackling newer Kaijus.

Boyega didn't give details regarding the film's setting but is very likely that the film will take audiences back to Hong Kong. Not only would it make sense plot-wise, as it was the only functioning Shatterdome after the first film, but it will also help the film tap the Chinese market. After all, it was "Pacific Rim's" overwhelming success in China that made the sequel possible.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" is now set to be released on March 23, 2018, after the schedule was pushed back by a month.