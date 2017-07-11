'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Release Date, Spoilers: New Jaegers Revealed; John Boyega Anticipates Teaser Trailer

Three new Jaegers from the upcoming "Pacific Rim" sequel have been revealed. Meanwhile, lead actor John Boyega is itching to see the official teaser trailer for "Pacific Rim: Uprising."

Facebook/PacificRimMovie Three new Jaeger bots from "Uprising" were recently revealed.

Guillermo del Toro's "Pacific Rim" will have its sequel titled "Uprising," directed by Steven S. DeKnight, hit theaters in February next year. Since the sequel was confirmed, details about the film have been scarce.

However, Boyega has been confirmed to be playing the lead character, Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost from the first "Pacific Rim." He will be joined by Scott Eastwood, Adria Arjona, Jing Tian, Charlie Day, Rinko Kikuchi and a lot more.

A few weeks ago, Boyega announced on Twitter that he had resumed filming for the sequel. His post reads, "Back on set today filming something special for Pacific Rim Uprising."

While only a few details have been announced for "Pacific Rim: Uprising," images of three new Jaeger bots have been circling the web.

Images showing three new Jaeger bots — Gipsy Avenger, Bracer Phoenix, and Saber Athena — appeared on Imgur, also revealing each of their weapons and features. The photos give fans of the film a glimpse of what these Jaeger bots will be capable of when in battle.

It can be recalled that in the first film, Charlie Hunnam's Raleigh Becket was able to successfully close the portal from which the Kaiju monsters came from. This has made fans wonder who the Jaegers will be fighting in the sequel.

With only months before the set premiere for "Uprising," Boyega and fans alike are anticipating the release of the teaser trailer. The actor said in a tweet, "You got Star Wars teaser, Detroit trailer but where's Pacific Rim at?"

DeKnight responded to his question and said that the trailer is already underway.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" is slated to premiere on Feb. 23, 2018.