'Paddington 2' Release Date, Latest News: First Trailer Has Arrived

Studiocanal and The Weinstein Company have recently dropped the first teaser trailer for the comedy film sequel "Paddington 2."

(Photo: Facebook/PaddingtonBear)A promotional photo for the upcoming comedy film "Paddington 2."

The teaser trailer features the return of Peru's most lovable bear on another set of adventures with the Brown family in London. Paddington is seen taking an odd job in the form of washing windows around his local neighborhood. As known by those who are familiar with this lovable bear, Paddington's good intentions do not necessarily equate to a good performance in cleaning windows.

And so, the whole task he is shown trying to accomplish in the trailer led to another memorable scene of comedic proportions.

The upcoming film is directed by Paul King — who also helmed the original film released in 2014 — from a script he had co-written with Simon Farnaby. Ben Winshaw has returned to provide the voice of Paddington with other returning cast members such as Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi and Jim Broadbent.

New cast members in the upcoming sequel include Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson, with Grant portraying a narcissistic actor named Phoenix Buchanan and Gleeson playing a baker and safecracker named Knuckles McGinty.

"Paddington 2" picks up with the story of Paddington and his adopted human family, the Browns, as they make preparations for the 100th birthday of their Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton). Paddington, in particular, discovers a one-of-a-kind pop-up book which he feels would be the perfect gift for Lucy. In his objective of buying it, he takes up several odd jobs to come up with the necessary funding.

However, Paddington and the Browns find themselves embarking on another exciting and hilarious adventure together when the book gets stolen and it has become their responsibility to catch the thieves and bring them to justice.

The "Paddington" films are based on a series of children's books written by Michael Bond that launched in 1958. The original live-action film "Paddington" which was released in 2014 went on to earn $268 million against a $55 million budget.

"Paddington 2" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on Jan. 12, 2018.