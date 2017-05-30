'Paddington 2' Release Date News: Sequel Gets January 2018 Premiere Date

The Weinstein Company has set the U.S. release date for the family comedy sequel "Paddington 2."

(Photo: Facebook/PaddingtonBear)A promotional photo of the upcoming family comedy film sequel "Paddington 2."

According to a report by Variety, the upcoming movie is scheduled to premiere in the United States on Jan. 12, 2018.

The cast of "Paddington 2" includes Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Madeleine Harris and Brendan Gleeson. The sequel will see the return of Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton, who will reprise their roles as the voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy.

The sequel will be directed by Paul King from a script he wrote with Simon Farnaby. It will be continuing the story of the courteous and adorable bear named Paddington who is happily living with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. The bear has become a well-known figure of the community, spreading happiness and marmalade wherever he goes.

While he is searching for the perfect present for the 100th birthday of his dear Aunt Lucy, Paddington finds a one-of-a-kind pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop. And so, he takes up a series of odd jobs in order to afford buying it. However, the book is stolen and it becomes Paddington's and the Browns' duty to identify the thief.

The second "Paddington" movie is a co-production of Heyday Films and Studiocanal, with David Heyman as its producer. The film is fully financed by Studiocanal. which will also be responsible for its distribution in other countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Paddington is a classic character in English children's literature and was introduced to the world in a series of books in 1958 from Michael Bond.

The first "Paddington" movie was released in late 2014 and it grossed almost as much as $270 million in the global box office, $76.2 million of which came from the United States.

As of this writing, "Paddington 2" will be contending with two other titles on Jan. 12, 2018 —Lionsgate's action thriller "The Commuter" starring Liam Neeson, and Sony's drug sales drama "White Boy Rick."