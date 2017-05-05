Pakistani Christian Mom's Death Sentence Appeal Delayed Once Again

A Pakistani Christian mother on death row would have to wait once again for her sentence's appeal as her lawyer's request for an earlier hearing in June was recently denied.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/ASAD KARIM) A police official takes the thumb print of Asia Bibi on an affidavit stating her innocence after she was visited by the Governor of the former Punjab Province, Salman Taseer

Asia Bibi has been in prison for eight years now for the charge of blasphemy, according to Christian Headlines. She was arrested and detained after some Muslim women accused her of insulting Islam when she reportedly drank from the same water bowl as them while working.

For this, the court handed down a death sentence on Bibi.

Her lawyer, Saiful Malook, appealed the sentence, but the appeal was delayed at least seven times before a schedule for the initial hearing was set in 2014. At that time, the judge had already upheld the initial death sentence meted on her.

Malook submitted another appeals request in mid-April so that the court can hear the case by the first week of June. However, the lawyer said Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar refused their request.

"Today I have been informed that the plea was declined by the CJP," Malook told The Express Tribune.

Bibi's family vowed to fight the death sentence despite the series of setbacks.

"This is very unfortunate. Her husband became quiet when he heard the latest developments," Executive Director of the Renaissance Education Foundation, Joseph Nadeem told UCA News.

He added, "There are many factors at work behind the slow pace of judiciary. Her case has been in the doldrums due to huge pressure. There will be a strong reaction if Bibi is freed. Opposing groups have made it a matter of honor and ego."

The Renaissance Education Foundation has been giving support to the imprisoned woman since her case was filed in 2009.

Some of Bibi's friends claimed that she was wrongfully accused by a Muslim woman to settle a personal score.

If her sentence pushes through, the Pakistani Christian will be the first woman to be handed the death penalty for a blasphemy case.

The Pakistani government implemented laws against blasphemy in the 80s. Many have claimed that the laws are being used to persecute Christians.