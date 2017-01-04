Pakistani Evangelist Faces Life in Prison for Trumped-Up Blasphemy Charge

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Christian evangelist and father of three in Pakistan has been arrested and charged with blasphemy after he was falsely accused of desecrating a copy of the Quran.

(Photo: Reuters/Faisal Mahmood) Christians pray during a mass on Christmas Day at Fatima Church in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 25, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Akhtar Soomro) Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans during a demonstration to condemn the death of a Christian couple in a village in Punjab province on Tuesday, in Karachi November 6, 2014. A policeman in Pakistan hacked a man to death for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the companions of the Prophet Muhammad, police said, just two days after a Christian couple was lynched over blasphemy in the same province. (Photo: Reuters/Mohsin Raza) A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a placard as he shouts slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. A pair of suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the 130-year-old Anglican church in Pakistan after Sunday mass, killing at least 78 people in the deadliest attack on Christians in the predominantly Muslim country. (Photo: Reuters/Mohsin Raza) People from the Christian community attend a protest to condemn suicide bombings which took place outside two churches in Lahore, March 16, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 others during services on Sunday in attacks claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban. (Photo: Reuters/Mohsin Raza) Pakistani Christians place flowers at a portrait of the assassinated Governor of Punjab Salman Taseer after a Sunday service at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection in Lahore, January 9, 2011. Taseer was shot dead by one of his guards, who was apparently incensed by the politician's opposition to the blasphemy law, in Islamabad on January 4, 2011. of

According to the England-based Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement, 41-year-old Babu Shahbaz, an evangelist in the Kamahan village of Lahore, and his wife and daughter were arrested after a local Muslim named Haji Nadeem filed a police report last Friday accusing Shahbaz of tearing pages out of the Islamic holy book.

As a common critique against Pakistan's blasphemy laws is that they are often used by Muslims to settle scores with non-Muslims, the human rights group asserts that this case is no different.

A CLAAS press release states that Nadeem is a rival shopkeeper who was envious of the successful grocery store owned by Shahbaz's brother, George Masih. CLAAS further reports that Shahbaz's healing and prayer ministry based out of his home was drawing the ire of a local Muslim cleric named Baba Gujjar who began losing Muslim followers to Shahbaz's ministry.

CLAAS, which is providing legal representation for Shahbaz, accuses Nadeem and Gijjar of teaming up with a number of other local Muslims to find a way to implicate Shahbaz in a blasphemy case.

Nadeem registered a statement at the Nishtar Colony Police Station Friday morning that claimed he and his companions found at least 100 pages ripped from a Quran on the street on their way to the mosque. Nadeem added that the pages had Shahbaz's name written on them.

A criminal case was filed under Pakistan Penal Code section 295-B, which is a criminal offense punishable by up to a lifetime in prison.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, Shahbaz and his wife, Rani Bibi, and their daughter, Saher, were taken into custody.

"That [allegation] is made up," Nasir Saeed, the director of CLAAS-UK, told The Christian Post on Tuesday afternoon. "This is not the first case of this kind."

"They can virtually make up anything against anybody," Saeed continued, saying that the allegation that Shahbaz wrote his name on the pages of a Quran is preposterous because Shahbaz doesn't even know how to write.

"Christians know that writing your own name on Quranic pages and then throwing them into the street is a suicide mission," he added.

Shahbaz was later transferred to the Model Town police station in Lahore while his wife and daughter were released to the custody of CLAAS-PK National Director Joseph Francis after family members turned to CLAAS for assistance. Shahbaz's wife and daughter are now safe and being housed at a CLAAS rehabilitation center.

"In the past there has been some news about the introduction of some safeguards to stop the ongoing misuse of the blasphemy law but unfortunately until now no changes have be made to the law and I am afraid that Babu Shahbaz could be the last victim of blasphemy for 2016, but not the last victim ever," Saeed said.

"If the government does not change this law, sadly we can expect several reports of false cases of blasphemy against religious minorities stemming from property issues, professional and business jealously and family vendettas in 2017."

Saeed told CP that no court hearing has yet been scheduled.

Pakistan ranks as the sixth worst country in the world when it comes to the persecution of Christians, according to Open Doors USA's 2016 World Watch List. A large reason is the systemic abuse of the country's blasphemy laws.

This December, Christian mother Asia Bibi spent her seventh Christmas locked behind bars. In 2009, she was accused of blasphemy by local Muslim women who she had gotten into an argument with. She has been sentenced to death and is currently waiting for her appeal to be rescheduled and heard nation's Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, a Christian teenager named Nabeel Masih was arrested and wrongly charged with blasphemy in Kasur after he was accused of sharing a picture on Facebook that showed the Kaaba (the building at the center of Islam's most sacred mosque in Mecca) with a pig's head on top. The image, however, was never posted on his Facebook account.

Last week in Islampura, Lahore, a police case was launched against the son of assassinated Punjab Gov. Salman Taseer, Shaan Taseer, after he published a video message on Facebook that criticized the nation's blasphemy laws and express solidarity with Bibi and Masih.

Additionally, a hardline Muslim group has issued a fatwa calling for Taseer's death.

"Blasphemy laws clearly violate international human rights treaties ratified by the Pakistani government, therefore it is the duty of the international community to build pressure on the Pakistani government to fulfill their international obligations and bring their law in line with these treaties," Saeed stressed.