Panasonic Toughbook 33 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Rugged 2-in-1 Tablet Available This May

First introduced at Mobile World Congress 2017, Panasonic has finally announced that the Toughbook 33 will be available for $3,645 this May.

PanasonicA promotional image of the Panasonic Toughbook 33.

Given its steep price tag, it can be surmised that the Panasonic Toughbook 33 is not for the average consumer. Rather, it is a rugged 2-in-1 device that is designed for mobile workers who operate in harsh environments, from working on construction sites to fighting in dangerous war zones.

The newest Toughbook device has a magnesium alloy chassis with rubberized edges. It meets MIL-STD-810G and IP65 standards, which means the 2-in-1 device will be able to withstand extreme temperatures, rain and humidity, sand and dust exposure, shock and transport shock as well as explosive atmosphere, among others. Despite these features, the Toughbook 33 is still quite mobile at 6.09 pounds.

In terms of specs, the rugged tablet features a 12-inch Quad HD display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,440 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It can be powered by either the seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake Core i5-7300U processor with Intel HD Graphics 520 or the Core i7-7600U processor with Intel HD Graphics 620. It also comes with either 8 GB or 16 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and either 256 GB or 512 GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage.

Other notable features for the Toughbook 33 include a 1080p webcam with facial recognition via Windows Hello; an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash; and a dual-array microphone as well as front-facing speakers. Customers can also opt for a fingerprint scanner, barcode and serial scanners, global positioning system (GPS) and 4G LTE.

The Toughbook comes with twin hot-swappable lithium-ion batteries that provide up to 10 hours of battery life, but can be extended up to 20 hours. Connectivity-wise, the 2-in-1 device has a USB port, HDMI output, Ethernet, audio in/out, a Nano-SIM slot, microSDXC reader and a docking connector.

The Panasonic Toughbook 33 can also be availed with a 3.37-pound detachable keyboard for $4,099.