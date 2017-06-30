Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6 Release Date, Review: Combining Business-Level Specs and Rugged Build Comes at a Price

Panasonic has recently launched a unique laptop that combines business-level technical specifications and extreme durability for a higher price than usual.

PanasonicPromotional image for the 2-in-1 Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6.

The Japanese electronics firm introduced the 2-in-1 laptop called the Toughbook CF-XZ6. The name speaks for its selling point. Aside from having top-of-the-line specs, Panasonic designed the product to withstand a severe fall.

In Panasonic's own words: "Despite its high-performance capabilities, the Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6 has a lightweight and slim design, combined with the business rugged capabilities that you expect from the Toughbook range."

According to its website, the Toughbook CF-XZ6 is powered by a 4-thread Kaby Lake Intel Core i5-7300U vPro running at a base speed of 2.60 gigahertz and can be overclocked to as much as 3.50 GHz. It comes out of the box with Windows 10 Pro.

The Toughbook CF-XZ6 will sport a combination of 256 GB solid-state drive storage and an 8 GB random access memory. Panasonic will also offer a variant that supports 4G LTE connectivity. Its screen is measured at 12 inches with quad high-definition resolution (2,160 x 1,440) and can support an Active stylus pen. Attached to the screen are a set of rear 8-megapixel and front 2 MP cameras.

The laptop is promised to have up to 14 hours of battery life. The tablet part of this 2-in-1 sports its battery. There is also an end-user removable hot-swap battery placed on the keyboard. This can be a source of energy when recharging the Toughbook's tablet part or even external devices such as smartphones.

As for its promised "rugged durability," Panasonic built its body with magnesium alloy designed to "take the knocks and scrapes that frequent traveling can deliver and has been tested to withstand a 76cm fall and 100-kgf of pressurized vibration."

The price of the Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6 starts at around $2,000 and is expected to hit the market sometime in July.