Pangu iOS 10.3 Jailbreak News: Apple Launches First Beta of iOS 10.3.3; Kills Jailbreak Development

Apple's first beta test for the iOS 10.3.3. might have killed off another jailbreak attempt.

Apple (Promotional image of Apple's iPhone 7) Apple working hard to stop jailbreak tools

The Cupertino-based tech company recently seeded the first beta of iOS 10.3.3. The beta went live merely 24 hours after 10.3.2 launched. With the updates rolling one after the other, tech junkies have come to believe that it is Apple's attempt to stop developers from creating a jailbreak tool.

As of now, Apple's efforts remain successful as there has yet to be a jailbreak tool for the iOS 10 other than Luca Todesco's semi-tethered jailbreak tool for iOS 10 to 10.2. The tool, however, cannot be used by some. It is still in beta status, and the programmer has yet to reveal the finished product.

Pangu was previously rumored to be developing a jailbreak tool, one which supposedly supports firmware for 10.3 and 10.3.1. Talks about the alleged tool started circulating after this group of programmers from China teased a jailbreak iPhone on the iOS 10.3. However, if they were ever developing the tool, their efforts are in vain, now that Apple has launched the latest beta.

The last untethered tool that Pangu created was for the iOS 9.1 that launched last year. All of the team's succeeding jailbreak tools are semi-tethered, which is not everyone's cup of tea since they require users to re-jailbreak the device every time it reboots.

Recently, there has been a shortage of untethered jailbreaks, tools that only require users to download it to have it installed. Users who have it installed will find that their devices will remain jailbroken even if the battery dies.

Reports say that creating an untethered jailbreak tool for the latest operating system has been challenging for Pangu and other hacking teams. Apple's improvements to its security system, as well as to its devices, have reportedly made it more difficult for hackers to bypass.

More updates should roll out soon.