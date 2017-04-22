'Paragon' News, Updates: Ranged Hero Revenant Joins the Fray

Epic Games' free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game "Paragon" continues to grow as its roster gets even larger. Next week, a new ranged attacker dives into the skirmish by the name of Revenant, and he is no pushover.

(Photo: "Paragon" official website) Revenant is a long-ranged attacker that will become available to all players on April 25.

In the announce trailer, Revenant is seen as an enigmatic dual gun-wielding character. His true appearance is shrouded in layers of trench coats and a hat, making him all the more interesting. Even his mode of attack is something that can be deadly if misunderstood, which means that this hero holds more possibilities for players.

On the official website, his unique skills are enumerated and described as follows: 1) Hand Cannon — Revenant carries a revolver with 4 rounds and reloads automatically once depleted; 2) Hellfire Rounds — allows the player to reload at any time while passively causing bonus damage on the fourth shot; 3) Scar — infuses an enemy target with dark energy and gets additional damage when attacked; 4) Obliterate — Revenant fires a volley of projectiles randomly targeting foes in front of him; and 5) Reckoning — Revenant transports himself and his target to the Nether Realm where they duel. Killing off the enemy nets him a bonus card power.

Revenant is the latest ranged attacker to join "Paragon" right after Morigesh. Like other long-range fighters, Revenant needs to keep a safe distance in order to not be overwhelmed by hordes of enemies.

When this character arrives on April 25, his alternate skin, Raven Quill Skin, also becomes available. This gives more flexibility for the players to choose how their character would look like on the battlefield.

Aside from the new character, Sparrow and Kallari will also be getting alternate appearances known as Rogue Skins. Donning such will have unique effects, so that will be a sight to see. Sparrow will get hers on April 25 while Kallari will get his on May 2.