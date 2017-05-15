Paramore 2017 Tour: How to Get Tickets, U.S. Dates, Details

It's a great time to be a fan of Paramore right now.

(Photo: Facebook/paramore)A promotional image for Paramore's latest album "After Laughter."

The band just released their fifth studio album, "After Laughter," and they are hitting the road to support it. They kicked off the first leg of the tour, dubbed "Tour One," with a concert at Exit/In in Nashville last week and an outdoor concert on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is next on the list. After that, they will head to the StubHub Center in Carson, California for KROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta before they head to Dublin, Ireland to kick off the European leg of the tour.

Paramore has also announced that they are adding new dates to their tour schedule this fall as they head back to North America. "Tour Two" kicks off on Sept. 6 in Jacksonville, Florida.

we are pleased to announce Tour Two. this fall, across North America. with special guests, our friends, Best Coast. link in bio. A post shared by paramore (@paramore) on May 15, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Tickets will go on-sale to the public on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. ET, but fans can get their tickets earlier via Ticketmaster. In an effort to combat scalpers, Paramore has partnered with Ticketmaster and fans will get the chance to purchase presale tickets if they register at Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Better hurry because registration closes on Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. ET. Fans who receive an offer code will get the chance to purchase presale tickets on Wednesday, May 17.

Fans who missed out on that will get another chance to purchase presale tickets thanks to AT&T. Presale ticket access starts on Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m. local time through AT&T's THANKS program.

Citi cardmembers can also purchase presale tickets starting on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. local time through Citi's Private Pass program.

Meanwhile, Paramore has also announced that they are going to kick off their third "Parahoy!" cruise in April 2018. The cruise is set to travel from Miami to Nassau from April 6 to 10.