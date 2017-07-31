'Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul' VR Release Date Coming in August

FACEBOOK / PAVRGame "Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul" VR game arrives August

A new update for "Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul" virtual reality (VR) video game will finally come out in August.

Game developer VRWERX posted an update on the game's product listing on the Steam Community website, stating that the VR game title will be released on PlayStation 4 on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to the game developer, the new update will finally solve all the game's existing bugs. "We will release a new update on August 15th which should resolve the nvidia driver headache, and the game will also be more optimized so hopefully the game will play better for those who are just below our recommended min spec. we also added a few game modes for you. anyway, good stuff coming soon," the game developer stated.

Reports reveal that the Early Access edition of the "Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul" earned mixed feedback from those who already managed to play the game. Several players reported that they experienced several glitches when acquiring in-game items, "clunky" gameplay mechanics, and occasional GPU crashes.

But most of the technical performance problems were reportedly resolved easily with the help of several patches that are continuously being released by the game developer.

VRFocus reports that "Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul" can be described as a VR-exclusive horror game that is based from the widely popular "Paranormal Activity" movie franchise. In this game, players are expected to explore a typical suburban home in an American neighborhood in the middle of the woods with the help of one flashlight.

While trying to find their way within the mysterious house, players will soon discover that they are not alone in their journey. But they have to do everything to survive despite all the terrors that will come their way.

More updates for "Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul" are expected to be released in the coming days.