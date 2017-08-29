Parenting Will Humble You!

Parenting is "a cross" that will "humble" and "humiliate" you, and the family is the picture of spiritual warfare — one that teaches people to depend on God, said Southern Baptist Russell Moore.

Gathered before 1,300 people in Nashville at the Opryland Hotel for the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission's conference on Christ-centered parenting, Moore cast a Christocentric theological vision for family life and parenting. He prefaced this with a reading of the gospel account of Jesus' trial and crucifixion.

