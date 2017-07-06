Parents Accused of Burning 3-Year-Old Child in North Carolina

Pixabay/PublicDomainPictues Image used for illustration only.

A couple from North Carolina has been arrested for assaulting and burning their 3-year-old child.

Justin Osborne, 23, and Amy Clew, 21, have been accused of inflicting violence on the said child, who sustained severe burns on both feet and legs, and other injuries that may have been caused by assault, as per reports.

The child, whose gender has not been revealed, was taken by an ambulance to the Davis Regional Medical Center over the weekend. Doctors, upon inspecting the child's injuries, called the police. According to the authorities, the burns on the child's body, which were found to have come from exposure to extremely hot water, were already a few days old.

The child, who supposedly had Osborne and Clew as primary caregivers, has since been transferred to Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital to continue his or her treatment, but is reportedly in critical condition as of now in the pediatric intensive care unit.

There were other young children under the care of the couple in their home on Boger Farm Road in Harmony, which was found by the authorities to be in poor condition. This led to the Iredell County Department of Social Services to take custody of the remaining children.

It was not reported if the other children were also harmed by Osborne and Clew, or if the 3-year-old child was the only one with injuries.

Molly Graham of WBTV News posted images of the couple on her Facebook page, along with a brief report of the incident, which also stated that upon visiting the couple's neighborhood, no one was willing to speak on-camera about them.

Osbone and Clew, who is the child's stepmother, were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, charged with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of felony child abuse. They are currently being held with a secured bail of 1 million dollars each.