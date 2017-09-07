Parents Fly 8,000 Miles From India to Help Son Beat His Wife

Devbir Kalsi may have needed all the help he could get, as his parents flew all the way from their homeland India to help their son beat up his wife.

The 33-year-old man, along with his Indian parents, Jasbir and Bhupinder Kalsi, were arrested by cops responding to a call. The deputies found his wife badly beaten and held hostage at their home in Riverview, Florida.

The police responded to a call after Silky Gaind, his wife, called her own parent to tell them how she was being abused by her husband and his Indian family.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, their deputies found the husband blocking the door, as Gaind screamed for help from inside the house. The wife called "for the deputy to save her and her child," according to the Sheriff's office as quoted by the Daily Mail.

The cops had no choice but to arrest Kalsi, and then arrest Jasbir and Bhupinder in turn to save the poor woman and her child.

According to the police report, Kalsi has been beating his wife regularly. At one point, he called over for his parents Jasbir Kalsi, 67 years old, and Bhupinder Kalsi, 61 years old, to help him "counsel and discipline" the "disobedient" Gaind.

Both parents responded to his call, with even his mom joining a hand to beat Gaind even as the woman tried to defend herself, according to the arrest report. The Indian family's assault left bruises on her face and body, as she tried her best to shield her young daughter from her husband and their new visitors.

Buphinder Kalsi stood by as her husband, Jasbir Kalsi, threatened to stab her with a kitchen knife, according to the deputies' report.

The family is currently being held without bail at Hillsborough County Jail, and could be deported back to their native India. Devbir and Jasbir Kalsi are both facing charges of false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911, according to Tampa Bay Times.

Jasbir is also facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, while Bhupinder gets off with battery domestic violence and failure to report child abuse.

Gaind and her one-year old daughter are now moved to a safe place, away from her husband's family and their beatings.