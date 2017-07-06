Parents Leave A 5-Month-Old Baby in a Hot Car to Buy Groceries, Given Just a Warning

Pixabay/TaniaVdB Image used for illustration only.

A 5-month-old baby was left inside a hot car parked outside a supermarket while the parents shopped.

Mirror has reported that shoppers of Sainsbury's supermarket in St. Ann Way, Gloucester, hear the baby crying as it was locked inside the vehicle, unsupervised. Horrified by what they saw, they called the police right away.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary reportedly revealed that someone called 999 after seeing how distressed the child was. "Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, we received a call expressing concern for the welfare of a 5-month-old baby who was alone in a car outside Sainsbury's supermarket," he said, as reported by Gloucestershire Live,

One of the concerned shoppers opted to stay by the vehicle, waiting for the parents to return. Witnesses said that a window was left slightly open and the baby was even covered with a blanket, left alone with outside temperatures of 73 F (23 C).

The people who saw the baby shared their own accounts of the incident on social media. It also sparked outrage all over the world when the incident made the headlines recently.

The Spotted: Quedgeley, Kingsway, Hardwicke Facebook page posted: "A newborn baby was left alone crying in a car outside Sainsbury's entrance, in direct sunlight, windows down hardly an inch each. Not enough in my opinion for a dog, let alone a newborn! Absolutely disgusted."

"Especially when the couple casually returns to their car and they are getting questioned by the public and they look back at you as if to say 'what's the problem??'. Some people just don't deserve kids! What made it worse is that the 'parents' covered the car seat and baby over with a blanket!!! The worse thing you can do in a hot car!!! [sic]"

The good news is that, after the alarming incident, the baby was found to be unharmed. The parents, however, were "given words of advice," according to the spokesman.

However, this is not to be taken lightly as leaving a baby inside a hot car without proper ventilation can put their life at risk. Numerous cases of people, and even animals, dying inside hot vehicles have been reported in many parts of the world.