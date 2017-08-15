Paris Games Week 2017 Updates: Sony Drops Media Presentation Event Details

Sony announced that it will hold a media showcase for PlayStation at the Paris Games Week 2017.

parisgamesweek.com 2017 Paris Games Week opens Nov. 1.

After confirming that it will not conduct any event for the upcoming Gamescom 2017 in Berlin next week, Sony revealed that it will unveil several important news at this year's Paris Games Week at 4 p.m. UK time on Oct. 30, Monday. That will be 9 a.m. PT or 12 noon EDT.

An image of the invitation for the media event was shared in NeoGAF.

This is not the first time that Sony made its presence felt at the annual Paris Games Week trade fair held at the Paris expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France, since the game studio surprised the attendees when it conducted a major media event in 2015. However, the studio decided to skip the event last year.

While details about Sony's media presentation remain scarce, reports claim that the game studio might be unveiling new details about Media Molecule's highly anticipated sandbox game called Dreams, the independent neo-noir thriller game titled "Detroit: Become Human," as well as "Horizon Zero Dawn: Frozen Wilds" that is set for release in November.

Other reports also speculate that there is a possibility to hear more details about the upcoming action-adventure survival horror game "Days Gone" that is being developed by SIE Bend Studio for PlayStation 4.

However, PlayStation fans are not expecting much from the upcoming Paris Games 2017 media presentation from Sony since the studio might be saving up most of its important game announcements and other gameplay presentations for its upcoming games during the annual PlayStation Experience that is scheduled in December.

This year's Paris Games Week is scheduled to open its doors formally to the public on Nov. 1, Wednesday, and last until Nov. 5, Sunday. More game studios are expected to reveal their plans for the annual video game trade fair in the coming days.