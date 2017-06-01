Paris Jackson Dating Rumors: Is Actress Seeing Someone?

Following Paris Jackson's break up with rocker boyfriend Michael Snoddy in February, it looks like the King of Pop's daughter has now moved on with a new man.

REUTERS/Phil McCartenFeatured in the image is Paris Jackson, the daughter of music legend Michael Jackson.

According to a report on the Daily Mail, Jackson was spotted walking arm-in-arm with a mystery man last Sunday. The pair reportedly seemed quite comfortable around each other, and a source told the publication that "the new couple spent Saturday night together at a house party where her boyfriend played guitar and sang all night with his acoustic band."

A name has yet to be attached to her rumored beau. It can be recalled that in the same month of her split with Snoddy, Jackson, the only daughter of the late superstar Michael Jackson, was also linked to Tony Oller because of a photo she posted on Instagram. In the image she seems to be snuggling with the musician while showing off their unexpectedly matching tattoos.

In other news, Jackson is reported to have been recently mistaken for a homeless person as she was waiting outside her makeup trailer.

After the incident, the 19-year-old star posted on Twitter: "One of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people are't allowed in this area."

one of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people aren't allowed in this area — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) May 25, 2017

While The Wrap initially reported that it happened on set of her new film, Jackson was quick to clarify through a tweet that it was for a photo shoot.

In a now-deleted tweet, she continued: "I said, 'Oh sorry i'm waiting for hair and makeup, should i wait elsewhere. Also, why do you assume i'm homeless?'"

Jackson has been cast as an "edgy 20-year-old" in a "darkly comic thriller," as reported by The Mirror. The as-yet-untitled movie project is said to feature Amanda Seyfried, David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, and Thandie Newton as well.