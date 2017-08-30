Paris Jackson Greets Godfather Macaulay Culkin on His 37th Birthday

Fox Movies Macaulay Culkin, now 37, starred as eight-year-old Kevin McAllister in the 1990 adventure comedy movie "Home Alone."

Paris Jackson just gave Macaulay Culkin the sweetest birthday message ever.

Everyone knew Culkin as Kevin McAllister in "Home Alone" and as one of the biggest child stars during the 90s. Paris, on the other hand, is the daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson. But who would ever think that these two actually knew each other and that their relationship goes on a much deeper level?

Culkin is actually Paris' godfather and, just recently, she sent out a warm birthday greetings to the now 37-year-old actor.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, I LOVE YOU...make 57 your B***H," the 19-year-old said in a message via Instagram Stories.

Instagram/parisjackson Paris is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson.

It should be remembered that back in the day, Michael had developed a special friendship with Culkin during the height of the latter's acting career. In fact, the child actor used to hang out at the Jackson residence quite a lot, so it is no wonder that the King of Pop would want him to be the godfather to his beautiful daughter. Even after Michael's death, Paris and Culkin continue to have a close relationship and are often seen hanging out together.

In fact, a few weeks ago, the two even got matching tattoos together. The tattoo that chose was that of a spoon and up till now, fans are still bewildered as to what it means for Paris and Culkin. Paris also shared an image of her lounging on Culkin's lap and another image showing her giving the actor a pedicure.

Both Paris and Culkin will be starring in their own films. Culkin is a part of the cast of the Seth Green-directed film "Changeland" which also features Breckin Meyer and Culkin's rumored girlfriend, Brenda Song. Meanwhile, Paris herself will be appearing in the film "Gringo" starring Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo and Amanda Seyfried.