Paris Saint-Germain Already Making Plans for Neymar's Unveiling Ahead of Transfer

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar) Barcelona's Neymar reacts after a missed shot against Juventus, July 22, 2017.

Apparently, Paris Saint-Germain are so confident that Neymar is joining them soon they have already started making plans on how to unveil him.

When Zlatan Ibrahimović joined PSG back in 2012, the club pulled out all the stops to impress their new signing by unveiling him in front of a throng of fans at the Eiffel Tower. But according to ESPN FC, they may be planning something bigger for Neymar.

"The source said PSG have already contacted the Paris police to enquire about the possibility of a public event, the likes of which they have been unable to host since unsavoury scenes that marred Ligue 1 title celebrations in 2013, their first league success in 19 years," Jonathan Johnson said in his report for ESPN FC.

Johnson noted that the source also mentioned that PSG may unveil him in Doha instead and have him undergo his medical there. However, Goal has reported that the Brazilian forward will not have his medical in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Barça Blaugranes has claimed that Barcelona have already agreed to sell Neymar, and PSG are expected to pay the full €222-million release clause to seal the deal. According to the report, the official announcements will be made this week.

During an interview with Spanish radio program El Larguero, La Liga president Javier Tebas threatened to file a financial fair play (FFP) complaint against PSG because he doesn't think the club has the necessary funds to sign Neymar.

"PSG cannot generate money from commercial rights that exceed what Madrid and Barcelona generate," Tebas said, via AS.

"We have done some economic studies and it is impossible. It means that the Qatari state is injecting money that violates the rules of UEFA's Financial Fair Play, and the European Union's economic competition rules," he continued.

Barcelona are also expected to report PSG for breaching FFP regulations if they activate Neymar's buyout clause.